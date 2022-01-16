View Instagram anonymously

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I see or download with your online resource? Each user of our service has an opportunity to view or save stories, highlights, and publications (if the account is open to the public).

Do I need to create an Instagram account to view other profiles? To view other accounts, you don't need to have a profile or create one for this purpose. You only must specify the nick of the particular user (enter the nickname correctly, because even one misspelled symbol can get you to the page of the wrong user).

Which device can I use to enter your service? You can use our resource from any gadget with a browser and Internet connection. Despite the device you are using (personal computer, phone, tablet), we guarantee the ability to view the desired profile.

Can I download desired content anonymously without leaving any traces? Each InstaNavigation user can download stories, videos, photos, and more without any difficulties. Make sure the profile is open to the public before downloading.

How much does it cost to use your service? Our service is free and doesn't require verification, which saves you time. Just enter the website, specify the nickname, and view the information.

Can I use the materials downloaded earlier from Instagram? It's not recommended to use other people's photos/videos/stories because they are copyrighted. You can download the material for informational purposes only. It doesn't apply to photos/videos available to the public on the Internet since there are no intellectual property rights to it.